Flying Musicians name scholarship recipients

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) has named its 2018 FMA Solo scholarship recipients: John Laughman of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, and Nathan Nothelle of Imlay City, Michigan.

Nominations from all across the United States and Canada made the selection difficult, according to John Zapp, co-founder and president.

“Every nominee was spectacular, but we had to choose just two, and we are very proud of these enthusiastic, talented young people,” he said.

The FMA Solo Scholarships, given to high school music students, brings an aspiring music student from zero time to solo. FMA covers roughly 15 hours of dual instruction, online ground school, training materials, and additional products from sponsors.

You can follow John and Nathan as they blog about their journey.