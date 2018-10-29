Unstabilized approach bends Yak

The pilot of the high-performance Yakovlev Yak reported that, on his third simulated forced landing, while turning left base to final in a slip, he realized that the airplane was too low and not aligned with the runway at the airport in Tracy, California.

He applied full throttle to go around. The airplane responded suddenly by changing attitude, but continued to descend and hit terrain and the airport perimeter fence.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the fuselage.

According to the pilot, the slow airspeed coupled with the unexpected high torque from advancing the throttle during an uncoordinated left turn were factors in the accident.

Probable cause: The pilot’s unstabilized approach and delayed application of full throttle for a go-around, which resulted in an uncontrolled descent.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA034

This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.