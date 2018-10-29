General Aviation News

By TED LUEBBERS

As it happens every weekend around the country, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 hosted a fly-in breakfast Saturday Oct. 27, 2018.

Held at the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg, Florida, the event attracted planes, pilots, aviation enthusiasts, and EAA members from all over Central Florida. They were lucky to have a good day for flying after several days of rainy weather. They came by plane and by car.

Two sleek Lancair kit planes from Spruce Creek grace the ramp at Leesburg International Airport. (All photos by Ted Luebbers)

There were 18 general aviation aircraft that arrived from airports as far away as Tampa and Gainesville, Florida. There was a large contingent of folks who flew in from the Spruce Creek airpark community in the Daytona Beach area.

Some attendees came by car as they hangar their planes at the Leesburg Airport.

Bob MacNichol flew in for breakfast in his Burt Rutan designed Long-EZ that he built.

EAA Chapter 534 volunteers put on a hardy breakfast of blueberry pancakes, sausage, coffee and Florida orange juice to reward everyone for their attendance.

Steve Wolf and his wife Kathy Hirtz, both aerobatic instructors, arrived in their Pitts S-2 from Loves Landing at Weirsdale, Florida. Kathy is also a BasicMed physician.

It was a good time to meet and greet new and old flying friends and take part in some serious hangar flying.

( L to R ) EAA Chapter 534 members Carroll Drake and John Weber put a new batch of blueberry pancakes on the grill.

The members had their most experienced fly-in chefs hard at work keeping up with the demand for food with their portable gas-operated grills. This chapter has a lot of experience doing this sort of thing as they are often invited to do the cooking for other fly-ins at airports in the central Florida area. They have a homebuilt “chuck wagon” they hitch to the back of a pickup truck and off they go.

The chow line formed early in front of the EAA Chapter 534 hangar.

On this day they served approximately 80 people in their large hangar at KLEE. Other members were on hand to explain some of the building projects that are going on and recruit new members to the chapter.

A large contingent of members from EAA Chapter 288 based at Spruce Creek arrived with several planes. Some of the early arrivals were Mark Quin, Bill Benjamin, Garry Anderson, Trevor Bone, and Keith Phillipse.

