Applications now being taken for Oregon Pilots Association scholarship

Applications are now being accepted by the Oregon Pilots Association for the $2,000 Raymond Meyer Memorial Flight Scholarship.

Oregon student pilots seeking their private pilot license and licensed pilots seeking an advanced license or rating are eligible for the scholarship.

Application deadline is Nov. 30, 2018, with the scholarship winner announced in December.

For information and application form, go to OregonPilot.org or call 541-848-3600.

