Pilot hits airport fence during aborted landing

The tailwheel-endorsed pilot, who was receiving additional instruction from a flight instructor acting as a safety pilot in the tailwheel-equipped Aviat A-1C, reported that during the landing roll before the tail settled to the runway, a gust of wind “pushed” the airplane to the right edge of the runway.

He added that he attempted to abort the landing to avoid parked aircraft at the airport in Placerville, California. The airplane hit an airport perimeter fence during the aborted landing.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, the right aileron and the rudder.

The pilot reported that there were no pre-impact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

A review of the local weather on the airfield, about the time of the accident, recorded the wind from 180° true, at 12 nautical miles per hour, with gusts to 20 knots.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control of the airplane during landing in gusty crosswind conditions.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA049

This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.