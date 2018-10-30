Picture of the Day: You can’t beat the scenery

Greg Curtis submitted the following photo and note: “I was flying south to Fitchburg, Massachusetts, from Auburn, Maine, enjoying the crystal clear skies of Maine on a recent October morning. Looking to the northwest was a beautiful view of Mt. Washington without any clouds obstructing it — a rare sight for us in Maine. Sebago Lake and Panther Pond are the two bodies of water in the foreground bookending Raymond, Maine. You can’t beat the scenery in October in Maine.”





