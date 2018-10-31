Bounced landing bends Luscombe

The pilot reported that after the initial touchdown at the airport in Wilmington, Ohio, the tailwheel-equipped Luscombe 8 bounced and “floated” as “he held the stick back.”

The plane touched down again and began to porpoise, while “he continued to hold the stick back.”

He added the airplane veered to the left and he attempted to correct with rudder inputs.

Subsequently, the airplane exited the left side of the runway, encountered a grassy incline, and became airborne.

He applied full throttle, but the plane did not gain altitude. He then saw trees ahead and elected to land the airplane.

As the airplane touched down, it rolled forward, coming to rest in a nose down attitude. The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The pilot reported that there were no pre-impact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper landing flare, which resulted in a bounced landing, and his subsequent failure to maintain directional control, which resulted in a runway excursion.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA038

This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.