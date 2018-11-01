General Aviation News

For this Civil Air Patrol squadron, it’s not just about airplanes

by Leave a Comment

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — “We’re not in Kansas anymore” was an oft-repeated refrain on Oct. 28, 2018, as the Doylestown Composite Squadron 907 of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) held a “Balloon Fest” at George M. Bush Park.

Trading in an airplane for a hot air balloon, both cadets and senior members of the squadron had the opportunity to be “lighter than air” in the skies above Doylestown.

All hands on deck, as the powerful burners raise the balloon while cadets and squadron members serve as pre-flight ballast.

Following a detailed briefing on the structures and mechanisms of balloon flight, groups of cadets helped unfurl a 300 pound balloon (an “envelope” in aeronautical terms) and prepare it for its mission.

Powerful fans were placed to start the inflation, which was capped off by 42 million BTU burners raising the large, 120,000 cubic foot balloon. Once upright with heated air reaching internal temperatures of 170° Fahrenheit, sorties of cadets climbed aboard for a brief, but thrilling, tethered flight.

A group of CAP Cadets share the thrill of being lighter than air. (Photos by Marc Duome)

As part of its overall mission, cadets between the ages of 14 to 21 participate in hands-on activities related to aerospace education.

This past June, the 907 Squadron held its first successful “DroneFest” in Doylestown. After learning the principles of drone flight, the members of the squadron built, launched, and raced drones through an obstacle course.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners