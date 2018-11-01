General Aviation News

Pictures of the Day: Happy Halloween

Hayman Tam submitted the following photos and a note: “An annual tradition at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California, continues on as this pumpkin, autographed by many costumed children, begins its earthward plunge from this Enstrom 480.”

That was followed by the messy duty of cleaning up pumpkin from the taxiway.

