Student’s improper flare results in prop strike

The solo student pilot reported that, during landing at the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, “the airplane bounced a couple times,” and the propeller struck the runway. He then taxied the Piper PA-28 to the ramp without further incident.

During a post-accident examination, substantial damage was found to the engine mounts and fuselage.

The student pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s improper landing flare, which resulted in a bounced landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA120

This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.