The Year in Pictures

It’s that time of year again. We’re looking for your best photographs for The Year in Pictures for our two print issues in December.

The photos also will be posted online during the coming months as Picture of the Day, like the one below:

Frequent contributor Star Novak sent us this photo last year for our Year in Pictures issue: “Under the watchful eye of an EAA Chapter #967 member, a local Stearman glides in gracefully trying to hit the line during the Spot Landing Competition as part of the first annual Amelia Earhart Airport Fly-In at the Atchinson, Kansas, airport (K59) in September.”

Send us your best shots taken during 2018. Note: Please send the largest file size you have available. Bigger is better.

