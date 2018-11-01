Volunteer pilot organization Lighthawk featured in PBS documentary

A new PBS documentary features Lighthawk, a non-profit organization that uses volunteer pilots and their airplanes to save the environment by taking photographs, collecting data, and influencing decision makers about the environment’s most critical issues.

The almost hour-long documentary, “LightHawk: Destination Conservation,” is from the New Hampshire PBS station.

You can watch the full episode here.

Not sure if you want to commit the time? You can watch a 30 second promo for the show here and below: