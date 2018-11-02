Free brochure plots the course to a pilot certificate

New from ASA is “Plot Your Course For 2019,” a fold-out brochure that mimics a true aeronautical chart.

The brochure is filled with information about how to get a pilot certificate, according to ASA officials.

Additionally, the 2019 brochure includes resources for drone operators and those seeking a Remote Pilot Certificate.

“The free resource contains general information about the first steps to pilot certification, eligibility requirements, how to find and choose the right flight school, how long it takes to get a license, how much it costs, and how to get started,” ASA officials said. “Readers will be introduced to basic ground school topics including airplane terminology, chart reading, aircraft systems, fundamentals of flight, airspace and weather, aerodynamics, runway markings and traffic patterns.”

Also included is a quick-reference table with contact information, social media links, as well as web addresses for ASA training products and general aviation industry organizations.

Email Sales@ASA2Fly.com to request the free brochures.