Picture of the Day: The best day of his cruise

Angelo Rodriguez submitted the following photo and note: “Cruised to Alaska in May 2018 and arrived in Ketchikan on the first good flying day of the season — this was the result. That day there were four or five ships in the harbor with well over 10,000 passengers. The Beavers and Otters (most Turbine conversions) flew nonstop for eight hours and we had the luxury of a balcony cabin facing the harbor. Best day of the cruise!”



