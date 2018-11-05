Ignition booster kit now available for Cirrus SR22s

Now available at Aircraft Spruce is a complete PMA and STC kit for the Cirrus SR22 that packages a K6380-32 Ignition Kit with magnetos, harness, and plugs with a SS1001 SureSTART ignition booster.

Improve your engine starting hot or cold with SlickStart, Aircraft Spruce officials say, adding “SlickStart is so effective that even sub-optimal fuel mixtures and fouled plugs won’t stop the capacitive discharge output from providing the ignition boost your engine needs for reliable starts every time.”

According to Aircraft Spruce officials, SlickStart: