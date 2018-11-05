Picture of the Day: PT-22 in PT

Gary Lanthrum submitted the following photo and note: “This PT-22 was part of the Port Townsend Aero Museum collection in Washington state. A local pilot bought the plane from the collector and is getting his tailwheel endorsement in it. Beautiful fall weather was just an added bonus. This plane will draw a crowd wherever it goes. It’s a treat to see historical airplanes continue to fly and the sound of the Kinner engine is music to my ears.”





