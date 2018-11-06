10th annual CJP convention draws record crowds

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Cessna Citation owners, partners and exhibitors recently gathered at the Citation Jet Pilots Owner Pilot Association annual convention, held Oct. 24-28, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.

In conjunction with its 10th anniversary, CJP celebrated record attendance of 474 people and a record 65 exhibits.

“Ten years ago, we started with just a handful of jet owners sharing stories in an effort to become better and safer pilots,” said Marc Dulude, chairman of CJP. “Now, with over 1,000 members, we continue to fulfill that mission but with an industry-wide influence and voice. We are extremely proud of how this event and our community grows every year.”

Since its first formal gathering in 2009, CJP’s annual convention has developed into a multi-day event featuring a combination of educational and social opportunities.

A full slate of seminars covered a wide array of topics, from engine care to training strategies to avionics tips and techniques. Highlights this year included type-specific breakout sessions, talks by aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker and former astronaut Charlie Precourt, partner company updates, private concerts hosted by Textron Aviation, and the CJP Safety Standdown.

The Safety Standdown featured an in-depth review of accidents/incidents and a panel discussion with Citation pilots, instructors and mentors.

The CJP Safety and Education Foundation also held a ceremony recognizing the inaugural recipients of the CJP Gold Standard Safety Award, an initiative developed by the CJP Safety Committee last year.

Open to all Citation pilots, the award’s purpose is to recognize an individual who goes above and beyond minimum Citation currency requirements to complete additional enrichment training. An impressive 43 pilots were recognized in its first year, association officials note.

Other initiatives led by the safety committee include production of scenario-based training videos as well as Citation-specific Standard Operating Practices (SOPs).

CJP companions also had numerous activities at their disposal such as companion flight training courses hosted by jetAVIVA, a private concert, and a unique wine blending competition. The companion flight training courses are designed to teach or refresh the principles of the pinch hitter course and increase companion safety and knowledge of their model aircraft.

“This has been a milestone year for CJP. Partners, members, and member benefits are at an all-time high thanks to the incredible efforts of our board, Safety Committee and valued partners,” said Andrew Broom, CEO of CJP. “We look forward to continued growth next year.”

The 2019 CJP Annual Convention will take place Sept. 4-8 at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo.