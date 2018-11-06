Garmin adds to schedule of free webinars

Garmin has added several free webinars through the end of the year, ranging from Garmin Pilot tips and tricks, cost-effective autopilot upgrades, to low-cost avionics solutions.
Autopilot Retrofits
Cost-effective Retrofit Autopilot Solutions, Nov. 13, 2018 at 7 pm (Central Time): This webinar focuses on the features and benefits of the GFC 500 and GFC 600 retrofit autopilots, which offer reduced maintenance, as well as safety-enhancing capabilities such as Garmin Electronic Stability Protection (ESP), underspeed/overspeed protection and coupled approaches, company officials explain.
Low-cost Avionics Solutions
Low-cost ADS-B, Instruments & Avionics, Nov. 8, 2018, at 10 a.m. (Central Time): Learn about upgrading an aircraft panel with cost-effective avionics such as the GDL 82 ADS-B Out datalink, the GTX 345 series all-in-one ADS-B transponders, and the G5 electronic flight instrument.
Advanced Avionics Upgrades
Avionics Upgrades, including the latest TXi series, Dec. 5, 2018 at 4 p.m. (Central): This webinar will cover a wide variety of avionics upgrades, including the TXi series touchscreen flight displays, GTN series navigators, GMA audio panels, GTX ADS-B transponders, autopilots and more.
ADS-B Solutions for Business Aviation
ADS-B Solutions for Business Aircraft, Dec. 11, 2018 at 10 a.m. (Central): This webinar focuses on a variety of Garmin ADS-B solutions available for a wide range of business jets on the market.
Garmin Pilot
Garmin Pilot Tips & Tricks, Dec. 13, 2018 at 4 p.m. (Central): Get insider tips and tricks for using the Garmin Pilot mobile app to make flight planning, navigation and flying easier – and more fun.
The webinars are free, but you must register. Click on the name of the webinar to go to the registration page.
