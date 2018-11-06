Picture of the Day: Still working at 76

Steve Purcell submitted the following photo and note: “Maule M-7-260 14,500′ over the Bridger Wilderness Area in Western Wyoming in October 2018. VFR flight from Rapid City, S.D., to Afton, Wyoming. Pilots Curtis Hannay and CFI Steve Purcell. Ferry flight and checkout from WI.

In a later email, he said: “Would like to add smooth flight conditions with headwinds from 270 at 10 knots. Curtis is a retired Northwest Airlines captain who needed an insurance checkout. I am also retired, staying very active as a CFI at Centennial Airport (KAPA) in Denver and ferry pilot approaching 1,000 hours for 2018. Still working and giving back at age 76.”





