Alaska Airmen to raffle Super Cub, private pilot training and more

The Alaska Airmen Association has for years raffled off an airplane at the conclusion of the annual Great Alaska Aviation Gathering. 2019’s Gathering (May 4-5) will be no different, sort of.

In addition to a Super Cub built up by Above Alaska Aviation, the association will be giving away nine other prizes.

GRAND PRIZE

PA-18-150 Super Cub with Tundra Tires and Floats

2nd Prize

Full 40 hours Private Pilot Training Package (In Alaska or Arizona)

Donated by: Angel Aviation Alaska

3rd Prize

3 Lifetime memberships package — Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), & Alaska Airmen (all 3 = 1 prize)

4th Prize

Two First Class Alaska Airlines Upgrades & Round-trip Tickets

Donated by: Alaska Airlines & the Alaska Airmen Association

5th Prize

Set of Alaskan Bushwheel Tires

Donated by: Airframes Alaska

6th Prize

Overnight Fly-In Fishing Package for 4

Donated by: Bent Prop Lodge

7th Prize

$3,000 Aircraft Finishing Gift Certificate

Donated by: Stewart Systems

8th Prize

Two Alaska Airlines Round-trip Tickets

Donated by: Alaska Airlines

9th Prize

Bose Headset & Garmin G5

Donated by: Bose & Northern Lights Avionics

10th Prize

Two Pen Air Round-trip Tickets

Donated by: Pen Air

Call 907-245-1251 or stop by the Alaska Airmen Association office (4200 Floatplane Drive, Anchorage, Alaska 99502) to buy your tickets. Alaska state law prohibits online sales of raffle tickets, association officials explain. Prices are 10 for $500, 5 for $275, or 1 for $60. Just 12,500 tickets will be sold.

The drawing will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering, but you don’t have to be present to win.

Proceeds from this raffle enable the Alaska Airmen Association to further its mission to protect, preserve, and promote general aviation, and to further the association’s advocacy and youth outreach efforts.