Alaska Airmen to raffle Super Cub, private pilot training and more

The Alaska Airmen Association has for years raffled off an airplane at the conclusion of the annual Great Alaska Aviation Gathering. 2019’s Gathering (May 4-5) will be no different, sort of.
In addition to a Super Cub built up by Above Alaska Aviation, the association will be giving away nine other prizes.
GRAND PRIZE
PA-18-150 Super Cub with Tundra Tires and Floats
2nd Prize
Full 40 hours Private Pilot Training Package (In Alaska or Arizona)
Donated by: Angel Aviation Alaska
3rd Prize
3 Lifetime memberships package — Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), & Alaska Airmen (all 3 = 1 prize)
4th Prize
Two First Class Alaska Airlines Upgrades & Round-trip Tickets
Donated by: Alaska Airlines & the Alaska Airmen Association
5th Prize
Set of Alaskan Bushwheel Tires
Donated by: Airframes Alaska
6th Prize
Overnight Fly-In Fishing Package for 4
Donated by: Bent Prop Lodge
7th Prize
$3,000 Aircraft Finishing Gift Certificate
Donated by: Stewart Systems
8th Prize
Two Alaska Airlines Round-trip Tickets
Donated by: Alaska Airlines
9th Prize
Bose Headset & Garmin G5
Donated by: Bose & Northern Lights Avionics
10th Prize
Two Pen Air Round-trip Tickets
Donated by: Pen Air
Call 907-245-1251 or stop by the Alaska Airmen Association office (4200 Floatplane Drive, Anchorage, Alaska 99502) to buy your tickets. Alaska state law prohibits online sales of raffle tickets, association officials explain. Prices are 10 for $500, 5 for $275, or 1 for $60. Just 12,500 tickets will be sold.
The drawing will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering, but you don’t have to be present to win.
Proceeds from this raffle enable the Alaska Airmen Association to further its mission to protect, preserve, and promote general aviation, and to further the association’s advocacy and youth outreach efforts.
