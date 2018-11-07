Call for Entries: The Richard Collins Writing Prize for young pilots

The Richard Collins family has partnered with Sporty’s to offer The Richard Collins Writing Prize for Young Pilots.

To qualify, the writer must be a pilot (including student pilot) who is 24 or younger. The article must be original, not previously published, and no longer than 1,500 words. The topic may reflect any aspect of general aviation flying.

The winning article will be published in Air Facts, the publication Richard’s father Leighton founded in 1938 and which was relaunched eight years ago by Sporty’s as an online magazine. The writer will also receive $2,500.

The articles will be judged by a panel of three: Richard Collins, Jr., J. Mac McClellan, and Amy Laboda.

“Mac worked with Richard for nearly 40 years, and Amy was hired by Richard for her first full-time aviation writing position,” says Sporty’s Vice President and Air Facts Editor John Zimmerman. “Over the years, many young pilots were hired and mentored by Richard.”

The winning article will be published in Air Facts while its writer, the Richard L. Collins Scholar, will receive a check for $2,500. The prize will be awarded during the 2019 SUN ‘n FUN Fly-In in Lakeland, Florida.

Articles may be submitted now through March 1, 2019. Send it as a Word document to editor@airfactsjournal.com.

In addition, young pilots are required to submit a 100-word bio to accompany their articles.

“This writing prize honors two passions of my father — Air Facts and finding new writing talent among young pilots,” says Richard’s son, Rich. “My sisters, Charlotte and Sarah, and I are honored to not only help fund this prize, but to help to continue my father’s legacy. We know this effort would make him happy.”