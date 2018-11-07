Picture of the Day: Little Man taxiing

Justin Keller submitted the following photo and note: “This is me and my son getting ready to taxi out for a few touch and goes in a 1958 Cessna 172 at Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport (KLBX) in Angleton/Lake Jackson, Texas. He likes to think he is driving on the way out to the runway. I tell him when to turn left or right. You can see how intently he is paying attention. Little man will be a fine pilot some day with a few more lessons.”





