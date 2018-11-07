General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: Little Man taxiing

by Leave a Comment

Justin Keller submitted the following photo and note: “This is me and my son getting ready to taxi out for a few touch and goes in a 1958 Cessna 172 at Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport (KLBX) in Angleton/Lake Jackson, Texas. He likes to think he is driving on the way out to the runway. I tell him when to turn left or right. You can see how intently he is paying attention. Little man will be a fine pilot some day with a few more lessons.”



Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

