AOPA hosts fourth high school aviation symposium

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) brought together its largest crowd to date — more than 300 aviation and education leaders — for its fourth annual AOPA High School Aviation STEM Symposium Nov. 5-6, 2018, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hosted by UPS, the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) conference featured breakout sessions, panel discussions, and a keynote address by SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell.

According to AOPA President Mark Baker, the symposium was focused on energizing educators to grow the next generation’s interest in aviation. He added that he was “excited about the next 20 to 25 years of aviation and aerospace careers” for young people.

During welcoming remarks, Cindy Hasselbring, the senior director of the AOPA High School Initiative, complimented field test teachers for their role as “the VIPs” for the next generation of aviators.

“These teachers are the pioneers, and we are grateful for their efforts and support,” she said.

More than 2,000 students in more than 80 schools are already using the ninth-grade curriculum and 25 more are field testing the tenth-grade curriculum introduced for the 2018-2019 school year, according to AOPA officials.

The 2019 AOPA High School Aviation STEM Symposium will take place Nov. 11-12 at the United Airlines flight training center in Denver.

