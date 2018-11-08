Hawthorne adds corporate hangar at KPWK

CHICAGO — Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, which opened an FBO in April 2014 at Chicago Executive Airport (KPWK), will open a new 32,760-square-foot corporate hangar and office facility in November 2018.

The project increases Hawthorne’s total leasable space at KPWK to nearly 75,000 square feet for business and corporate aircraft operators, according to company officials.

The new hangar and office facility will include:

Professional concierge services, including lodging, catering and ground transportation;

Courtesy shuttle, crew and rental car availability;

Passenger and pilot lounge;

U.S. Customs Services (pre-notice required).

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services operates six FBOs, including Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, N.Y. (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX).