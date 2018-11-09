Video: ForeFlight supports new Apple iPad Pro

ForeFlight, creator of the widely used ForeFlight Mobile Integrated flight app, is the first flight deck app to support native resolution for the new 11-inch Apple iPad Pro, according to officials with the Houston-based company.

“The new iPads look beautiful. We just flew with it and the brightness is amazing, Face ID unlocked with glasses and headset on, tap to wake is great, Apple Pencil is now table stakes on the flight deck,” says Tyson Weihs, co-founder and CEO of ForeFlight.

ForeFlight is optimized to take advantage of the iPad Pro’s new A12X Bionic processor, powerful new graphics processor, and larger edge-to-edge 11-inch diagonal Liquid Retina display, he added.

The new iPads are supported in ForeFlight’s latest release, version 10.4.4, available now on the Apple App Store.