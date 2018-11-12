New owner for WACO Classic Aircraft Corp.

WACO Classic Aircraft Corp. has a new owner: Dimor Group of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Besides the aircraft manufacturing business, the acquisition includes Centennial Aircraft Services, an FBO and FAA Part 145 maintenance facility also located in Battle Creek.

Established in 1983, WACO Aircraft Corporation manufactures classic biplanes based on the design from the 1920s and 1930s. The company produces the three-seater WACO YMF-5 D, which is available as a land aircraft, and YMF-5 F as an amphibious aircraft, as well as the Great Lakes 2T-1A-2.

Maintenance, restoration, and spare parts supply will continue to be provided by Centennial Aircraft Services, according to company officials.

The distribution of the aircraft in Europe will be handled through a Dimor Group branch at Dübendorf airport near Zurich in Switzerland.

Peter Bowers, president of WACO Aircraft Corporation, will continue in his position with the company.

“We are very pleased with the acquisition of WACO by Dimor Group and we firmly believe they will be a good steward of the WACO tradition and brand,” Bowers said. “We are looking forward to working together to build a great future for the company.”

Dimor Group was established in 2018 to buy, sell, and rent aircraft of all types, as well as to provide maintenance, and repair services for aircraft.

“Dimor Group will continue to support the success story of WACO Aircraft Corporation and further develop the market for such classic aircraft,” company officials said in a prepared release. “In addition to aircraft maintenance, planned projects also include reproducing other landmarks in aviation history.”