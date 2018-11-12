Pictures of the Day: Red sky at morning

Jay Carpenter sent in these two photos, along with a quick note: “Tropical Storm Sergio passes from Baja California over Texas. Red clouds gather at sunrise at Winston Field (KSNK) in Snyder, Texas. My RV-7 “Odette” preps for a dawn departure just ahead of the approaching storm.”

Once VFR On Top, Jay snapped this picture of Tropical Storm Sergio’s leading edge clouds at sunrise.