Disabled pilots to fly around the world in Flight Design CTLS

A daring adventure by physically challenged pilots to fly around the world is set to take off Nov. 18, 2018.

Handiflight pilots Paolo Pocobelli, Guillaume Féral, and Mike Lomberg, flying Flight Design CTLS aircraft, will lead an international team of more than 15 pilots with physical disabilities on the world flight.

The world flight, which starts in Geneva, Switzerland, will visit 40 countries, five continents, travel more than 49,000 miles, and will include “150 stops to meet, share, inspire and promote the inclusion of disabled people worldwide,” according to the organizers.

Handiflight is a non-profit association formed in Gruyère, Switzerland, in 2007. It has become the biggest fly-in for disabled pilots around the world. After 10 years of successful events, Handiflight is tackling a new goal: “To fly around the world to explore new horizons, look for new challenges, combat prejudices, and promote the inclusion of disabled people.”

The goal is to raise funds for Handicap International, according to organizers.

According to Flight Design CEO Lars Joerges, the German company is a contributing sponsor to the world flight.

“We met with Daniel Ramsier, one of the organizers of the Handiflight,” said Joerges. “We were very inspired by his vision and wanted to be part of this adventure.”

He noted the company will be “supporting the aircraft” during the world flight.

“We wish them success and best wishes for the flight,” he added.

Upon the completion of this flight it will mark the third flight around the world for a CT-series aircraft, according to Flight Design officials. The first time occurred in 2007 by two pilots from India to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the Indian Air Force. The second round-the-world flight was Azimuth 270, a flight by Yannick Bovier and Francisco Agullo, two Swiss Airbus pilots who flew a westward flight around the equator of the Earth in 2010.