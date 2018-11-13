Storage step stool doubles as portable tool kit

Just introduced is the new WORX Storage Step Stool. The portable tool box doubles as a step stool, so for someone 5′ 5″ tall, the 13″ step stool provides the reach of someone 6′, 8″ tall, company officials note.

“It’s convenient because it provides a 13″ lift wherever it’s needed without having to grab a ladder or larger step stool,” said Sharon Blackwell, WORX Product Manager. “Plus, it has a storage capacity of 28 pounds, so you can load the most frequently used tools and accessories for the job at hand.”

Inside the WORX Storage Step Stool there’s a deep cavity of built-in storage. Beneath this storage bin is a shallow, pull-out drawer for storing frequently used tools and parts, company officials noted.

The step stool has a weight bearing capacity of 324 pounds and can store up to 28 pounds of tools and accessories.

Other features include an integrated handle that lies flush in the lid for transport, a locking metal clasp to secure tools, a rear plastic metal hinge pin, and a brushed surface for sure footing, company officials said.

Priced at $39.99, The WORX Storage Step Stool is available at worx.com.