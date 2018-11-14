General Aviation News

Kadex Aero Supply now offers Tanis Preheat Systems

by Leave a Comment

Kadex Aero Supply now offers Tanis Preheat Systems.

Established in 1974, Tanis was the first to develop aircraft engine preheat systems for piston engines, first to offer helicopter preheat, first to offer turbine preheat, and the first to meet the rigorous requirements for FAA Supplemental Type Certification, according to Kadex officials, who note the company is carrying a full line of Tanis products.

A Tanis preheat system on a Cirrus aircraft.

Pre-heating your aircraft is essential when the engine has been allowed to drop to temperatures below -10°F/-12°C, and is recommended when the outside air temperature is below 50°F/10°C.

Tanis preheat systems heat-soak the engine, which reduces the chance of frost on spark plugs, and condenses start-up time. This saves fuel, as well as wear and tear on your engine, according to company officials.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners