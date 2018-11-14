Kadex Aero Supply now offers Tanis Preheat Systems.

Established in 1974, Tanis was the first to develop aircraft engine preheat systems for piston engines, first to offer helicopter preheat, first to offer turbine preheat, and the first to meet the rigorous requirements for FAA Supplemental Type Certification, according to Kadex officials, who note the company is carrying a full line of Tanis products.

Pre-heating your aircraft is essential when the engine has been allowed to drop to temperatures below -10°F/-12°C, and is recommended when the outside air temperature is below 50°F/10°C.

Tanis preheat systems heat-soak the engine, which reduces the chance of frost on spark plugs, and condenses start-up time. This saves fuel, as well as wear and tear on your engine, according to company officials.