Air racing makes it way to China, with some help from Reno

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) has inked a ten-year agreement with First General Aviation Operation & Management (Beijing) Co. (FGAOM) to expand closed course, multi-class pylon air racing into China.

As part of this partnership, FGAOM received a license to use the RARA brand, intellectual property, and consulting support to plan and implement closed-course pylon air racing in the Chinese market.

“This is an exciting opportunity for RARA to grow beyond the United States and collaborate with premier partners from other countries to increase our global presence and provide expanded opportunities for pilots to participate in closed course pylon air racing in other parts of the world,” said Fred Telling, CEO and Chairman of RARA.

The inaugural International Championship Air Races in China will be held Nov. 16-18, 2018, in Wuhan, China.

FGAOM has contracted separately with Air Race 1, an independent body for the International Formula One Air Racing Association (IF1), to organize and operate the 2018 Formula races.

The winner of the Formula race will be awarded the title of “Air Race 1 China Cup Champion” by the IF1. RARA will have personnel on site to provide oversight and assistance to FGAOM as necessary, officials note.

The Race Pilots

According to officials with Air Race 1, 13 pilots from around the world will fly in the Air Race 1 China Cup at Hannan Municipal Airport, the first event of its kind ever to be held in China.

Pilots will fly at speeds of over 450 kph, just 10 meters above the tarmac, as they compete to be the first to cross the finish line of what is known as formula one air racing, the fastest motorsport on the planet.

The 5 km circuit has been designed to challenge pilots in a demanding test of skill in front of hundreds of thousands of live spectators and a global television audience, Air Race 1 officials said. Each race will see up to eight pilots race at a time.

“It’s an exciting milestone for us to be able to bring Air Race 1 to China and showcase the sport to new audiences in this part of the globe,” said Jeff Zaltman, CEO of Air Race 1. “This is a sport that truly tests the limits of human and machine and we’re fortunate to have some of the fastest and most talented pilots in the world competing this year.”

The class of airplanes incorporates the most modern materials and cutting-edge technology, while adhering to formula specifications designed to ensure a level of fairness across the pack. Many of the pilots and crews design and build their own race planes, determined to get an edge over the competition.

Canada’s Scott Holmes and Frenchman Stan Damiron, the two youngest competitors in the field, are also engineers by trade and will look to use their technical expertise to get those marginal gains so crucial in the air.

Air racing veterans Steve Tumlin (USA) and fellow American, reigning Air Race 1 World Cup champion Tim Cone, are both experienced aircraft builders, while a number of the pilots come from a military background with British pilot Trevor Jarvis a former RAF squadron member, Ryszard Zadow a former US Navy F-14 pilot, and America’s Steven Temple a 28-year veteran of the US Air Force.

“Air racing requires such a high level of skill and mental stamina that it is certainly not a sport for the faint hearted,” Zaltman said. “Each of these pilots possesses that rare combination of expertise and a thirst for adrenaline which will make for a great spectacle.

“We’re proud to have such a diverse line-up this year with younger pilots going up against pilots with years’ of racing under their belts. It’s going to be about who is the best on the day and the fans can’t wait to see who comes out on top.”

Air Race 1 China Cup race pilots:

Race number: 592

Pilot: Jason Barksdale

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: ACME Special

Type: Cassutt III M

Race number: 15

Pilot: Ryszard Zadow

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: Last Lap Player

Type: Cassutt III M with modified composite wing & T-tail

Race number: 17

Pilot: Philip Goforth

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: Annie

Type: Cassutt

Race number: 20

Pilot: Steven Temple

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: Pooder

Type: Cassutt III M

Race number: 9

Pilot: Scott Holmes

Nationality: Canada

Aircraft name: Outlaw

Type: Cassutt

Race number: 99

Pilot: Tim Cone

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: What Airplane Honey?

Type: Cassutt III M grove-winged

Race number: 52

Pilot: Steve Tumlin

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: Feisty

Type: Cassutt III M stock continental 0-200

Race number: 58

Pilot: Mike Mundell

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: Sonic Zoom

Type: Cassutt III M slab-wing

Race number: 4

Pilot: Jerry Marshall

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: Tumbleweed

Type: Cassutt

Race number: 11

Pilot: Steve Senegal

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: Endeavor

Type: Arnold AR-6

Race number: TBC

Pilot: Stan Damiron

Nationality: France

Aircraft name: TBC

Type: Cassutt

Race number: 26

Pilot: Paul Newman

Nationality: USA

Aircraft name: Fast and Easy

Type: Cassutt

Race number: 53

Pilot: Trevor Jarvis

Nationality: UK

Aircraft name: Kermit

Type: Cassutt III M