Deadline for nominations for General Aviation Awards fast approaching

If you know a special flight instructor, maintenance technician, or FAASTeam representative, this is your chance to reward that aviation professional with the recognition he or she deserves. And if you are such an exceptional aviation professional, this is your chance to be recognized for the great work you do.

But you need to act fast. The deadline for submitting nominations and applications for the 2019 General Aviation Awards is Nov. 30, 2018.

Each year for more than 50 years, the General Aviation Awards Program and the FAA have recognized aviation professionals for their contributions to general aviation in the fields of flight instruction, aviation maintenance, and safety. During the application period that closes Nov. 30, the program accepts application packets in three categories: Aircraft Technician, Flight Instructor, and FAASTeam Rep.

Once the deadline has passed, the application packets are vetted for completeness, then submitted to each applicant’s local FSDO for review. Each FSDO will select winners in each of the three categories, then forward the winners’ packets to the FAA Regional Offices where regional winners will be selected in each category. Finally, the regional winners’ packets will be submitted to panels of industry judges in each category, who will select the three national winners for 2019.

The three national winners will receive an expenses-paid trip to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, where they will be recognized by the FAA administrator and other high-ranking FAA officials, will have their names added to a large plaque in the EAA Museum, and will be fêted at an awards luncheon where they will receive gifts donated by GAA’s industry sponsors.

Application forms and complete details of how to create an application packet can be found at GeneralAviationAwards.com/Nominations.