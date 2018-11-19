AEA now accepting scholarship applications

Applications for scholarships from the Aircraft Electronics Association are now available online.
The Aircraft Electronics Association will award more than 20 scholarships totaling more than $125,000 for the 2019-20 school year to students pursuing a career in avionics or aircraft maintenance, as well as students from AEA member companies, according to association officials.
Since its inception, the AEA scholarship program has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships. Numerous awards are available, ranging from $1,000 to more than $35,000 each.
The deadline to submit applications for the 2019-20 academic year is April 1, 2019.
