Latest edition of The Complete Multi-Engine Pilot published

Just released is the latest edition of “The Complete Multi-Engine Pilot” by author Bob Gardner.

The book teaches the fundamentals of flying multi-engine airplanes and the aerodynamic laws that govern multi-engine flight, according to officials with ASA.

The new fourth edition provides information on both obtaining the multi-engine rating and checking out in a new twin.

An integrated flight and ground syllabus details the program for the rating, and provides a sample written test, typical of the one used for new aircraft checkouts.

It also contains FAA source material on multi-engine flight subjects and additional related training aids.

The Complete Multi-Engine Pilot and The Complete Multi-Engine Pilot Syllabus (available as a free download) are designed for use in flight schools, for home study, and as a base for student kits.

The softcover book sells for $24.95, while the eBook sells for $19.95. You can get both for $34.95.

