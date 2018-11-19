Learn about CFIT in 57 seconds

A new video posted by the FAA takes just 57 seconds to talk about CFIT accidents and how to prevent them.
Technological advances in situational awareness have dramatically reduced the number of General Aviation Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT) accidents over the past 20 years, FAA officials note. Nevertheless, CFIT accidents continue to occur and at least half of them are fatal.
After you watch the video, you can look at the FAA’s latest #FlySafe fact sheet that helps acquaint readers with the precursors of CFIT accidents and highlights some technological and safety risk management solutions.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.