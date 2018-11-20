Be sure to pass the other FAA exam

Are you ready to pass the other FAA exam? That would be the airman medical exam.
Young or old, first medical or 50th, regardless of health, there are many things you can do to prepare for success in your medical exam.
Join FAASTeam Lead Rep Michael Lessard and Daniel Gott, AME, in an interactive discussion on navigating the FAA aeromedical system, and some important things to consider in preparing for your airman medical.
Lessard’s Nov. 28, 2018 webinar, “Your Airman Medical – Pass the Other FAA Test!”, is slated from 7 to 9 p.m. EST. It can be attended in person at the WINGsReality EDU campus in Orono, Maine, or online. Attendance is free on campus or $6.95 for those attending online.
Either way you attend, pre-registration is required.
The class qualifies for two FAA WINGS credits.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.