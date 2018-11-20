FAA seeks comments on ATP, Type Rating standards

The FAA is asking for public comments on new draft standards for obtaining an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate in the airplane category or for obtaining an airplane type rating.
Along with the Oct. 22, 2018, Notice of Document Availability, the FAA included the draft Airman Certification Standards (ACS) for public review and comment.
The proposed standards include what a pilot is expected to know, consider, and do to prepare for the FAA ATP knowledge test and practical test and ultimately receive an ATP certificate or airplane type rating.
Areas covered include preflight preparation, takeoffs and landings, inflight maneuvers, stall prevention, instrument procedures, emergency operations, and postflight procedures.
The ACS also includes guidance for applicants on eligibility requirements for taking the single-engine or multiengine airplane knowledge tests and practical tests. Guidance for evaluators conducting the practical test is also provided.
The Airman Certification Standards program is based on collaboration between the FAA and a diverse group of aviation industry experts. The goal is to make sure testing and training standards for pilots keep pace with today’s operating environment, FAA officials said.
In June 2016, the agency replaced the Practical Test Standards for the private pilot certificate and the instrument rating with the new corresponding Airman Certification Standards. The proposed ATP standards are the latest to be offered for comment, FAA officials note.
Comments are being accepted until Dec. 21, 2018.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.