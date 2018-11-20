Student bends Legend Cub

The student pilot reported that he inadvertently pressed down on the right brake during the landing roll at the airport in Pensacola, Florida. The Legend Cub veered off the runway to the right into soft grass and nosed over.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing lift strut and empennage.
The pilot reported no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.
Probable cause: The student pilot’s incorrect brake application during the landing roll, which resulted in a loss of directional control.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA084
This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
