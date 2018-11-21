Worx introduces 20-volt brushless drill and driver

Just introduced is the new Worx 20V Brushless Drill & Driver.
According to company officials, the brushless motor of the drill & driver has electronically controlled power distribution, which increases battery run time over standard brushed motors.
The 20V brushless drill & driver’s software control — smart chip — improves motor efficiency by matching power usage to the resistance of the material being drilled or fastened, officials add.
The new drill & driver also features Pulse-assist, which helps loosen stubborn screws and prevents stripping of screw heads, company officials explain. Pulse-assist also helps keep drill bit tips from “walking” when starting holes on hard surfaces. To use Pulse-assist, the operator presses the on/off switch at the base of the handle. The bit then begins a slow, controlled rotation with intermittent thrusts. A green indicator light stays on while Pulse-assist is activated.
Since carbon brushes have been eliminated, the new Worx 20V Brushless Drill & Driver is essentially maintenance-free, company officials said, adding the drill is backed by a 10-year warranty.
The brushless drill & driver features a two-speed gearbox with no-load speeds of 0-430 and 0-1600 rpm. Its clutch has 15+1 positions to adjust torque settings. Maximum torque is 354 in.-lbs. The cordless tool’s drilling capacity is 1-3/4″ in wood and 1/2″ in steel.
Price: $99.99.
