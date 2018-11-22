Picture of the Day: More than SUN ‘n FUN

Rick Garcia, president of Lakeland, Florida-based Gulf Coast Avionics, flies his Seneca II over Lakeland Linder Regional Airport (KLAL).
“While Lakeland Linder is home to the annual SUN ‘n FUN fly-in, it is also much more,” he said. “The Central Florida Aerospace Academy, the Aerospace Center for Excellence, NOAA Hurricane Hunters, Polk State College, flight schools, hotels, maintenance facilities, and, of course, Gulf Coast Avionics all call KLAL home.”
