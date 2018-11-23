General Aviation News

STC approved for 5-blade propeller on Cessna 208 and 208B Blackhawk

by Leave a Comment

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for the next generation 5-blade Quiet Fan Jet scimitar composite propeller on the Cessna 208 and 208B Blackhawk with Pratt & Whitney PT6A-42A and Pratt & Whitney PT6A-140 engines.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the new prop features several advantages:

  • Best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operation.
  • Bonded on nickel alloy leading edge for erosion protection of the blades.
  • Equal or better performance.
  • Unlimited blade life.
  • Inside and outside noise reduction.
  • Increased ground clearance for less blade tip erosion.
  • FOD repairable blades.
  • 200′ shorter takeoff distance.
  • 3 kts cruise speed increase.

MT-Propeller holds more than 210 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry, as well as 30% of the US aircraft industry. According to company officials, 20,000 propeller systems with more than 70,000 blades are in service.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners