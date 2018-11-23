STC approved for 5-blade propeller on Cessna 208 and 208B Blackhawk

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for the next generation 5-blade Quiet Fan Jet scimitar composite propeller on the Cessna 208 and 208B Blackhawk with Pratt & Whitney PT6A-42A and Pratt & Whitney PT6A-140 engines.
According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the new prop features several advantages:
- Best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operation.
- Bonded on nickel alloy leading edge for erosion protection of the blades.
- Equal or better performance.
- Unlimited blade life.
- Inside and outside noise reduction.
- Increased ground clearance for less blade tip erosion.
- FOD repairable blades.
- 200′ shorter takeoff distance.
- 3 kts cruise speed increase.
MT-Propeller holds more than 210 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry, as well as 30% of the US aircraft industry. According to company officials, 20,000 propeller systems with more than 70,000 blades are in service.
