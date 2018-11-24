FAA dedicates new Atlanta Flight Operations Facility

The FAA dedicated its new Atlanta Flight Operations Facility at Cobb County International Airport in Kennesaw, Georgia, Nov. 16, 2018.
“The FAA is pleased to locate our critical flight inspection services out of this state-of-the-art facility,” said Teri L. Bristol, Chief Operating Officer of the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization. “We appreciate the Atlanta community’s support of our continued mission to provide the safest, most efficient airspace system in the world.”
Flight inspection ensures the integrity of instrument approaches and flight procedures that pilots fly in the National Airspace System. FAA pilots fly specially equipped Beechcraft King Air 300 (BE-300) aircraft to conduct airborne inspections of all space- and ground-based instrument flight procedures and they validate electronic signals in space transmitted from ground navigation systems.
The 32,050-square-foot facility includes a 23,100-square-foot hangar that accommodates six BE-300 aircraft that support Flight Program Operations flight inspection mission.
The facility also includes shop space for aircraft maintenance and repair, and administrative space that can accommodate 26 FAA employees.
The Atlanta Flight Operations Facility is part of the FAA’s Flight Program Operations service unit in the Air Traffic Organization. The program consolidates all of the agency’s aircraft and people into a single organization responsible for all aspects of flight program safety, administration, operations, training, and maintenance, FAA officials explain.
Other Flight Program Operations facilities are located at Anchorage, Alaska; Atlantic City, N.J.; Battle Creek, Michigan; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Sacramento, California; and Washington, D.C.
