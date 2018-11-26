Applications now open for EAA college scholarships

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — More than $75,000 is now available to assist current and incoming college students who are seeking a degree in aviation-related fields, through post-secondary scholarships administered through the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Applications are now open for all of the scholarships at EAA.org/Scholarships. The application deadline for the 2019-2020 school year is Jan. 31, 2019.
These scholarships are available for studies that include pilot training, aeronautics engineering, aviation management, airframe and powerplant (A&P) certification, and more.
“EAA has long been committed to providing pathways for those who seek aviation-related careers,” said Ken Strmiska, EAA’s vice president of philanthropy and donor stewardship. “Through the generosity of EAA members and donors who believe in the concept of ‘passing it forward,’ we support those who will be the next generation of pilots and aviation professionals. We encourage interested students to apply as soon as possible to be considered for these financial awards.”
EAA also welcomes inquiries from EAA members and other aviation enthusiasts who are interested in providing additional scholarship opportunities for those studying in various aviation fields. More information on creating scholarships is available through EAA’s development office at 800-236-1025 or development@EAAdonor.org.
