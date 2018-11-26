Jack Elliott Schapiro flies west

Jack Elliott Schapiro passed away Nov. 20, 2018, at the age of 94. Known professionally and in the aviation community by his pen name, Jack Elliott, he is best known for writing Wings Over Jersey, a column in New Jersey’s largest paper, the Newark Star-Ledger. He also was a contributor to General Aviation News over the years.

Jack was a husband of 49 years to Esta-Ann, a father of two children, Amy and Stephen, and a grandfather to Hudson.

Wings Over Jersey appeared each Sunday for 38-½ years, from June 9, 1963, through Dece. 30, 2001. It is thought to be the longest running general aviation column in a mainstream publication. In 2008, he published a book, “Adventures in Flying,” which is a compilation of his most compelling columns.

Born in Bayonne, N.J. on Jan. 23, 1924, to Anna and Sam Schapiro, Jack lived in Brooklyn before his family moved to New Jersey when he was 5. He grew up in Bloomfield, N.J., and for the past 50 years, he resided in Warren Township, N.J.

Jack was a World War II veteran, having served in the United States Army 83rd Chemical Mortar Battalion in Africa, Italy, and France. He fought at Anzio, Italy, an amphibious assault in January 1944 conceived by Winston Churchill that was a precursor to the D-Day invasion at Normandy six months later. He was part of the liberation of Rome in June 1944 and then flew into Southern France in the back of a Waco CG-4 glider.

After returning from the war, he went to New York University on the GI Bill, and began his journalism career as a cub reporter at the Long Island Press before joining the Star-Ledger, working his way up to the position of Sunday Editor.

After leaving the Star-Ledger, Jack embarked on a career in aviation public relations while continuing to write Wings Over Jersey, as well as freelance articles. His articles appeared in several aviation publications such as General Aviation News, AOPA Pilot, Air-List Ads, Airport Journals, Aviation International News, EAA Sport Aviation, Flying magazine, Midwest Flyer, and Private Pilot magazine, among others.

Over the years he won numerous awards for his writing from national and local aviation associations and in 1986, he was elected to the Aviation Hall of Fame of New Jersey.

Jack’s fascination with aviation began in 1933 when he took his first flight as a 9-year-old in an open cockpit New Standard biplane with his father and brother. He earned his private pilot certificate in 1954 and held a commercial pilot’s license with instrument, glider and single-engine seaplane ratings.

He owned three airplanes during his lifetime, two Stinson 108s and, most notably, a 1968 Piper Cherokee Arrow, which he purchased new from the factory in Vero Beach, Florida. His son, Stephen, now owns and flies the Arrow.

In 2014, in celebration of his 90th birthday, General Aviation News ran a story by Drew Steketee about Jack. You can read it here.

In lieu of food or flowers, or if you wish to honor Jack, the family has requested donations be made to either the Adler Aphasia Center or the Commemorative Air Force B-29/B-24 Squadron.

The Adler Aphasia Center is a non-profit organization committed to providing help for those living with aphasia and their caregivers and to expanding awareness and knowledge of aphasia. A stroke in 2011 left Jack with aphasia and the Adler Aphasia Center provided him with speech therapy for several years and helped him regain his ability to speak. The Adler Aphasia Center also provided caregiver support for Esta-Ann.

The Commemorative Air Force is a non-profit that preserves World War II aircraft in flying condition to honor the men and women who built, maintained, and flew these aircraft, and to educate future generations about their sacrifices and accomplishments. The squadron operates the B-29 FIFI and the B-24 Diamond Lil (which was based at Morristown Airport in the 1950s as a corporate aircraft, where Jack based his Stinson and Arrow for many years). Jack’s son Steve is a crew member on both bombers.

To donate:

Adler Aphasia Center

JCC Metrowest

760 Northfield Avenue

West Orange, NJ 07052

Or online at AdlerAphasiaCenter.org

Click the red “Donate Now” button on the top right;

In the “Message of Support” box, please write “In memory of Jack Elliott Schapiro”

Commemorative Air Force

B-29/B-24 Squadron

Attn: Liz Vue

5661 Mariner Drive

Dallas, TX 75237

Or online at CAF.formstack.com/forms/b29_donation

Under “How did you hear about us,” please click the button for “In memory of Jack Elliott Schapiro”

Awards

Jack was honored with awards from many national and local aviation organizations including: