Landing goes awry for new RV-6 owner

The pilot of a recently purchased tailwheel-equipped airplane reported that, following two go-arounds and during the landing roll at the airport in Eureka, Kansas, the Van’s RV-6 veered to the left.
He attempted to abort the landing, but was unsuccessful. The airplane continued and veered off the runway.
During the runway excursion, the airplane nosed over, sustaining substantial damage to both wings, fuselage, and empennage.
The pilot reported no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll, which resulted in a runway excursion.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA059
This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
