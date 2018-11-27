Construction begins on new hangar development at KSAT

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Western LLC, a real estate development and design-build firm specializing in the aviation industry, has broken ground on its latest aviation development at San Antonio International Airport.
The redevelopment of the 8.87-acre parcel formerly used by Hawker Beechcraft will feature seven hangars totaling 100,280 square feet ranging in size from 12,000 square feet to over 15,000 square feet, 28’ tall doors, and more than 25,000 square feet of attached offices.
“This $25 million, multi-hangar development initiative is the largest single private/corporate capital project in San Antonio International Airport’s history,” said Russ Handy, Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio. “Partnerships like this are not just good news for the San Antonio International Airport, but for all of San Antonio as the economic impact will be substantial for the entire region.”
Western is designing, building, financing, and leasing back the facilities to independent corporate clients. Only one unit remains available, company officials note.
An official groundbreaking ceremony will be held in early 2019.
