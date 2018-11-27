Latest edition of Inspection Authorization Test Prep released

New editions of Inspection Authorization Test Prep, Prepware, and Test Prep Bundle are now available from ASA.
The IA Test Prep products are designed for Aviation Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) seeking an Inspection Authorization (IA) qualification, as well as for AMT schools preparing students for the IA test.
The more than 500 sample questions in the eighth edition typify those that candidates are likely to encounter, and train readers in the use of the available documents, according to ASA officials. Answer choices are supported with explanations, with FAA references identified for further study. Online “Reader Resources” provide additional tools for IA applicants, ASA officials add.
It is available in a softcover book $39.95, as an eBook for $39.95, while the Prepware is available on a software disc or as a download for $49.95. An eBundle that includes the book and Prepware download is priced at $69.95.
