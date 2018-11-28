New tailwheel pilot hits runway light

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Aeronca L-3B reported that, during the landing roll after his fifth landing, the airplane veered hard left at the airport in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
He corrected to the right, but as the plane straightened out, the left main landing gear hit a runway light, spinning the plane around.
The left main landing gear then collapsed, and the airplane came to rest on the left side. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the elevator.
The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.
The pilot added that he received his tailwheel endorsement three months before the accident.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA062
This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
