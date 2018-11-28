General Aviation News

Air Plains Services named Aspen Avionics dealer

by Leave a Comment

WELLINGTON, Kansas — Air Plains Services, which specializes in extreme performance upgrades for a variety of general aviation aircraft, has been named an authorized Aspen Avionics dealer.

Evolution 1000 Pro MAX PFD

Aspen’s flagship product line is the Evolution Flight Display system, a glass cockpit system available for certified general aviation aircraft. The Evolution system enables aircraft owners to upgrade their primary flight instrument “six pack” to glass cockpit technology all at once, or in stages, company officials note.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer the Aspen Evolution system, as well as other Aspen products, to our customers looking at reliable avionics upgrades,” said Eric Papon, Air Plains shop manager. “We really like the modular design and the system’s growth capability, which is important to owners interested in maintaining the latest technology in older airplanes.”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners