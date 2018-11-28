Air Plains Services named Aspen Avionics dealer

WELLINGTON, Kansas — Air Plains Services, which specializes in extreme performance upgrades for a variety of general aviation aircraft, has been named an authorized Aspen Avionics dealer.
Aspen’s flagship product line is the Evolution Flight Display system, a glass cockpit system available for certified general aviation aircraft. The Evolution system enables aircraft owners to upgrade their primary flight instrument “six pack” to glass cockpit technology all at once, or in stages, company officials note.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer the Aspen Evolution system, as well as other Aspen products, to our customers looking at reliable avionics upgrades,” said Eric Papon, Air Plains shop manager. “We really like the modular design and the system’s growth capability, which is important to owners interested in maintaining the latest technology in older airplanes.”
