Picture of the Day: Wilderness flying

Wiley Loughran submitted the following photo and note: “A great day of flying and exploring the backcountry of Idaho. Landed at Cabin Creek airstrip in a Cessna 180. Water was too high, but we tried fishing for trout anyway!”
Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.
All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.